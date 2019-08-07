KPL matches shifted from Hubballi

Owing to prevalent inclement weather and a similar forecast, the Hubballi matches of the Karnataka Premier League Season 8 matches have been shifted to Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Originally, matches were set to be held in Hubballi from August 22-25 but with wet weather predicted during that period, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, in a meeting on Wednesday, decided to play it safe by changing the venues.

"KSCA at its emergent KPL governing council meeting this evening has decided to move out the Hubballi matches to Bengaluru and Mysuru," said a statement from KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya. "The decision was taken based on the weather forecast reports which indicated inclement weather till the end of this month. Only the Hubballi matches will be played at Bengaluru & Mysuru (while) the rest of the KPL schedule will remain the same."

Mruthyunjaya also cleared the air on the conduct of the Duleep Trophy, which is to be held in Bengaluru from August 17-September 8, the dates of which were clashing with early stages of KPL.

“KSCA will be pleased to host the Duleep trophy matches at the Alur grounds. The final, which is to be televised, is slated for September 4 by when KPL will be over. So the final will be played at Chinnaswamy.”