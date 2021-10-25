Kumara, Das cop fine for altercation during World Cup match

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das have been fined over a standoff during their Super 12 match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday, the International Cricket Council said.
Kumara was fined 25 per cent of his match fee while Das lost 15 per cent for the incident, which occurred during the fifth over of Bangladesh's innings, the governing body said on Monday.
The Sri Lankan fast bowler walked towards Das after dismissing him, provoking an aggressive reaction from the batter. They had to be separated by the umpires and other players.
Both players accepted the proposed sanctions, the ICC said.
Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.
Check out the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction
Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?
The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact
Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert
Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat
'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy
DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru
Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it