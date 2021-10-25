Kumara, Das cop fine for altercation during WC match

Kumara, Das cop fine for altercation during World Cup match

Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee while Das lost 15% for the incident

Reuters
  • Oct 25 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 16:31 ist
Bangladesh's Liton Das, second right, has altercation with Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara. Credit: AP Photoac

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das have been fined over a standoff during their Super 12 match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday, the International Cricket Council said.

Kumara was fined 25 per cent of his match fee while Das lost 15 per cent for the incident, which occurred during the fifth over of Bangladesh's innings, the governing body said on Monday.

The Sri Lankan fast bowler walked towards Das after dismissing him, provoking an aggressive reaction from the batter. They had to be separated by the umpires and other players.

Both players accepted the proposed sanctions, the ICC said.

Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets. 

