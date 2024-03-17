Lok Sabha poll dates announced: How IPL was scheduled in earlier general election years

The schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 was announced on Saturday with polling to take place from April 19 to June 1. With the IPL taking place around the same window, questions over the venue of the tournament looms large.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal have both assured that the tournament will take place in the country in its entirety.

The tournament has clashed with the General Elections of the largest democracy in the world thrice before. Here is how the BCCI has handled the situation in all those years.