Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of this season's Indian Premier League after he failed to recover from his rib injury.

The 25-year-old, who last played competitive cricket in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh but did turn up for Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training only to be told that he would not play any part in this edition. He had suffered a rib stress fracture in August last year.

"The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon," the press release from LSG stated.