Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Mahela Jayawardene returns to Mumbai Indians as head coach

Jayawardene has had a similar role with the franchise from 2017-2022 and oversaw their title-winning campaigns in 2017, 2019 and 2020-21.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 12:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 12:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueMahela Jayawardene

Follow us on :

Follow Us