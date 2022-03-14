Manprit Juneja retires from all forms of cricket

  Mar 14 2022
Gujarat batter Manprit Juneja has retired from all forms of cricket, his home state association GCA announced on Monday.

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Manprit Juenja on a fantastic career. The batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on March 9," the GCA said in a statement issued here.

A right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, Juneja played for India A and India Under-23.

He represented GCA on the domestic circuit and in the IPL he has played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

31-year-old Ahmedabad-born Juneja played 69 first-class matches and scored 4265 runs with an unbeaten 201 as his highest score. He scored nine hundreds and 25 fifties in first-class matches.

Having made his debut against Tamil Nadu at Ahmedabad in 2011,Juneja played a vital role in helping Gujarat win the Ranji Trophy in 2016-17 season.

Juneja was also part of the team when Gujarat became champion in Vijay Hazare in 2015-16 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2013-14 and 2012-13.

