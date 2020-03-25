MCA postpones all matches amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2020, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 19:08 ist
People stand in a queue to collect LPG cylinders during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Girgaon in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday announced that it has postponed all its matches in light of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The MCA office, situated at Wankhede Stadium, will remain closed till April 14.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all its cricket matches, which were scheduled to be played between March 14 and April 14 due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation," the city's cricket body said on it's official Twitter handle.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 112 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. 

