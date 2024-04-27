IPL 2024: McGurk, Stubbs rock as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

In reply, MI's script didn't go as per plan as Khaleel Ahmed drew first blood in the form of Rohit Sharma (8).

With more than 250 runs to score, MI batters had to go from the word go and that led to Ishan Kishan (20) and Suryakumar Yadav's (26) wickets.

Three wickets down and the required run rate increasing, Pandya took things in his own hands, plundering 19 runs of the ninth over by DC's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

He punched three fours before launching the ball for a towering six over long on. Tilak Varma joined in with a boundary and a six off Axar Patel as the duo stitched a 71-run stand.

But 'Impact Player' Salam not only broke the partnership, claiming Pandya's wicket but also got rid of Nehal Wadhera in the same over.

Varma then found an ally in Tim David, but he was run out in the final over.

Earlier, opening for DC for the second time this season, the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk equalled his own record for the fastest fifty this season, getting the milestone off just 15 balls after the hosts were put in to bat by MI.

With McGurk in the middle, it was raining boundaries and sixes at the rather small Arun Jaitley Stadium. He hit 11 fours and six maximums. He got 19 runs off the first over bowled by Luke Wood, setting the tone as he skilfully exploited the field restrictions in the powerplay to nab 92 runs.