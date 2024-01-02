Mohammad Hafeez misses flight to Sydney, trolled by Iceland team

Pakistan cricket team’s director and former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez missed his flight to Sydney to be with the team for their final Test series against Australia, reported Geo News.

Mohammad Hafeez was with his wife and was supposed to travel with the team to Sydney but his missed the flight after arriving late at the airport.

The airport staff did not allow Hafeez and his wife to proceed with the boarding. Hours later, Hafeez took another flight to Sydney.

This comes days after Hafeez reportedly introduced a fine of $500 for players for indiscipline.

Iceland cricket team took to social media and wrote "All that talent, and now even the Aussie airlines are out to get him!" (sic).