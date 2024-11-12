Home
Mohammed Shami back in action after a year: Star pacer added to Bengal Ranji Trophy squad

India have opted for a largely untested pace attack for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with rookies such as Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 07:40 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 07:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketMohammad ShamiRanji Trophy

