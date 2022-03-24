MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 24 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 14:57 ist
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: CSK website

Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this IPL season as MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the charge to him.

In an official statement, CSK made the big announcement adding that Dhoni will continue to represent the team this season and beyond.

Jadeja will only be the third player to lead CSK.

 

CSK
MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja
IPL 2022
IPL

