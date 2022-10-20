MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to enter NFT market with FanCraze

Former Team India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli will launch their personal digital collectibles or NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, according to an Economic Times report.

India's most popular former captains have partnered with Web 3.0 company FanCraze to launch their player cards on its platform. FanCraze CEO Anshum Bhambri called it a new paradigm of engagement between cricketers and their fans. "We are very excited to partner with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the biggest stars cricket has ever produced," Bhambri said. "We cannot wait to unlock new categories of collectibles, games and multi-modal digital experiences as we evangelise the Web 3.0 space in India and beyond."

FanCraze already has an impressive partner list, which includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Muttiah Muralidaran and Jonty Rhodes. The platform also has IPL teams like the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals as partners.

FanCraze says it has more than 1,20,000 video collectibles on its platform. The videos showcase the greatest moments in T20 World Cup history and the platform is planning to add more such clips.

And in an unusual twist, FanCraze allows fans to opt for pre-buy packs for moments that have not taken place yet with its new 'see now-buy now experience'.