MCA to hand over Wankhede hospitality box to Gavaskar

Mumbai Cricket Association to hand over Wankhede hospitality box to Gavaskar on October 29

It was also decided that the cricket body will also inaugurate the 'Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand’ on the same day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 02 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 21:57 ist
India bating legend Sunil Gavaskar. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will hand over the hospitality box at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar on October 29.

The decision was taken at the MCA’s apex council meeting held here on Saturday.

It was also decided that the cricket body will also inaugurate the 'Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand’ on the same day.

“MCA to keep function of Late Shri Madhav Mantri centenary year on October 29. On the same day, MCA will handover (the) hospitality box to Sunil Gavaskar," a member of the MCA Apex Council told PTI.

"And ‘Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand’ will be inaugurated in presence of Chief Guest Shri Sharad Pawar and Guest of Honour G R Viswanath.”

The member also said that both Gavaskar and Vengsarkar will be honoured by “MCA colours.”

A former India captain, Gavaskar played a staggering 125 Tests, from which he amassed 10,122 runs. The ‘little-master’, regarded as one of the greats of the game, also played 108 ODIs, from which he scored 2,092 runs.

Vengsarkar, also a former India captain and ex-chairman of selectors, played 116 Tests, from which he scored 6,868 runs. He was known as the ‘Lord of the Lords’. He was also an office-bearer of the MCA.

