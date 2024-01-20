Nasser Hussain warns against writing off England's chances in India

"If you go to India, spin will play a big part, it historically has done, and I suspect it always will do. India do have a very strong seam attack as well," he said.

"India's four spinners are very different to England's. They have two left-arm finger spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. They have a wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners of all time," he asserted.