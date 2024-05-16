Bengaluru: Domlur residents allege BBMP chopped a healthy tree

Amid the numerous instances of tree falls due to the rains, residents of Domlur 2nd Stage have alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cut down a healthy tree in their area.
The residents, who have written to the BBMP forest department, noted that the workers cutting down the tree failed to provide a ‘scientific and reasonable justification’.
However, BBMP officials maintained that the decision to chop the tree was based on a complaint by a resident in the area and an inspection by the team.
“The roots of the tree have run into water drains and this was obstructing the flow of water,” an official letter from BBMP said.
The letter also noted that the tree had to be removed since it could be dangerous to commuters and residents.
Published 15 May 2024, 21:29 IST