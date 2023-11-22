Need to safeguard Sri Lankan cricket from 'political interference': Prez Wickremesinghe

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said the state of cricket in the cash-strapped island nation has declined due to the "internal conflicts" within the cricketing community, emphasising that there was a need to safeguard the popular sport from "political interference".

Wickremesinghe's comments came as Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct and match-fixing allegations. Sri Lanka finished 9th out of the 10 teams that competed in the just-concluded ICC World Cup 2023.

Addressing Parliament during the budget 2024 debate, Wickremesinghe expressed a reluctance to take sides on cricket-related matters and called for a collective effort to solve the existing problems.

