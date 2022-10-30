Netherlands win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Netherlands win toss, bat against Pakistan in must-win match

The Dutch are searching for their first points after they went down to Bangladesh and then table-toppers India in a wide open Group 2

AFP
AFP, Australia,
  • Oct 30 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 13:25 ist
Pakistan's wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan (L) shouts a leg-before-wicket appeal against Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan as both teams looked to stay alive at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe return to the team.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are also without a point after two defeats and made one change from the side that were shocked by Zimbabwe at the same venue with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali.

The Asian giants need to win their last three matches and hope other results go their way if they are reach the semi-finals, as they did a year ago in the United Arab Emirates.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

