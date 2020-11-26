New WTC ranking system confusing: Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the change in ranking system of the World Test Championship (WTC) was confusing. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently decided to rank teams in order of percentage points earned from contested matches. The new rule pushed Australia to the top of the standings as India dropped to second.

“It’s definitely surprising because we were told that the points are the matter of contention for the top two teams qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Now, suddenly, it’s very confusing and difficult to understand why this change was made,” Kohli said during a virtual press conference on the eve of India’s first one day international against Australia in Sydney.

Australia, with 296 points from three series have a percentage of 82.22, compared to India, who have 75.5 per cent after collecting 360 points from four series. “If these things were explained to us from Day One, it would have been easier for us to understand why such a change has happened. It has happened out of nowhere. The further questions have to be asked to the ICC as to why this was done,” Kohli offered.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, just under half of the World Test Championship matches have been played so far. The ICC fears that it would go up to 85 per cent by the end of the competition window.

According to earlier rules, matches not completed were treated as draws. But owing to the current situation, the Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee suggested that the final WTC standings should be determined on the basis of matches played. The recommendation was approved by the world body.

“Both the Cricket Committee and the Chief Executive Committee supported the approach of ranking teams based on completed matches and points earned as this reflects their performance and doesn’t disadvantage teams that have been unable to complete their matches for no fault of theirs,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney had explained.