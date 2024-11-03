New Zealand set India 147-run target to win 3rd Test

<p>Mumbai: Will Young scored a gritty half century as New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win on day three of the third and final Test here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Young, who scored 51 off 100 balls, was the penultimate wicket to fall on day two as the hosts dismissed New Zealand for 174 in their second innings early on Sunday.</p>.Ajaz Patel takes five-for as New Zealand dismiss India for 263 on day two of 3rd Test.<p>Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry could add only three runs to New Zealand's total this morning having resumed at the overnight score of 171/9.</p>.<p>Ravindra Jadeja completed another five wicket haul.</p>.<p>New Zealand have already won the three-match series having defeated India in the first two Tests.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: New Zealand 235 all out and 174 all out in 45.5 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 5/55, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63).</p>.<p>India: 263 all out in 59.4 overs.</p>