New Zealand vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Live Score: NED look to contain Kiwi openers

5.1 - FOUR! Klein starts with a juicy full toss and Conway times it superbly to send it racing through extra cover.
4.6 - No run, loopy delivery to end the over and Young refuses to take the bait as he defends.
4.5 - No run, again back of length onto the stumps which Young blocks.
4.4 - No run, much better from Dutt as he drags the length back a little forcing Young to defend.
4.3 - SIX! Full onto the stumps this time and Young times it beautifully to send it sailing over long-on.
4.2 - FOUR! Too full outside off and Young chips it over the ring of fielders at cover.
4.1 - 1 run, Conway gets off the mark as he punches it past mid-off.
3.6 - No run, beaten! Klein sends in a length delivery outside off and Young looks to crack it through the off-side but is beaten.
3.5 - FOUR! Klein strays onto the pads and gets punished as Young whips it through square leg.
3.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Young flicks but it's cut off by short mid-on.
3.3 - No run, Klein drags back the length and Young defends.
3.2 - No run, full outside off again but this time Young finds the man at cover.
3.1 - FOUR! The first runs of the game and the first in the tournament for Young as he leans forward and drives the full delivery beautifully past mid-off.
2.6 - No run, third maiden in a row! Excellent start from Netherlands as they're putting on a masterclass of good disciplined bowling.
2.5 - No run, another loopy delivery which Conway drives to cover.
2.4 - No run, loopy delivery outside off and Conway just taps it back to the bowler.
2.3 - No run, Conway plays it late this time but can't beat the man at cover.
2.2 - No run, beaten! Conway looks to cut but is beaten as Dutt fires in a quicker delivery.
2.1 - No run, good delivery from Dutt as he gets it to grip as Conway mistimes the shot which lands short of the man at cover.
1.6 - No run, back-to-back maidens! Excellent start for the Dutch despite not getting any wickets. Can they build on this pressure and make it count?
1.5 - No run, full outside off now and Young can't get it past the man at cover.
1.4 - No run, beaten! Excellent delivery from Klein as he nails the wide yorker which sneaks past under Young's attempted cut.
1.3 - No run, Young taps it into the pitch and wants a single but is rightly denied by Conway.
1.2 - No run, beaten! Young looks to drive outside off but is well beaten by the late movement.
1.1 - No run, Will Young, who was out on a 'Golden Duck' the last time out against England, is greeted with a half-volley outside off which he knocks to cover.
It will be pace from the other end as Ryan Klein, right-arm fast medium, is introduced into the attack.
0.6 - No run, maiden over! Good start for the Dutch as Dutt doesn't leak any runs in the first over.
0.5 - No run, Dutt goes fuller onto the stumps and Conway defends.
0.4 - No run, much better timing this time from Conway with the cut but he picks out the fielder at cover.
0.3 - No run, Conway shows some intent as he goes for the cut but doesn't time the shot well.
0.2 - No run, Dutt goes closer to the stumps and again Conway offers a solid block.
0.1 - No run, length delivery outside off and Conway knocks it to cover.
Devon Conway and Will Young walk out to the middle to open the innings for New Zealand.
Just as they did against Pakistan, the Dutch will open with spin as Aryan Dutt is handed the new ball.
We're just moments away from the first over as both teams line-up for the national anthems. We have the Netherlands' first followed by New Zealand.
All eyes will be on Kiwi's free-flowing batter today who prompted a commentator to remark that though his name had been derived from Rahul and Sachin, he was batting like Brian Lara!
Read more on how his name was derived and what India Coach Rahul Dravid has to say about it here.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK & C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (WK & C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.