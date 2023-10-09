New Zealand vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Live Score: NED look to contain Kiwi openers

4.6 - No run, loopy delivery to end the over and Young refuses to take the bait as he defends.

4.5 - No run, again back of length onto the stumps which Young blocks.

4.4 - No run, much better from Dutt as he drags the length back a little forcing Young to defend.

4.3 - SIX! Full onto the stumps this time and Young times it beautifully to send it sailing over long-on.

4.2 - FOUR! Too full outside off and Young chips it over the ring of fielders at cover.

4.1 - 1 run, Conway gets off the mark as he punches it past mid-off.