New Zealand win second Test by 113 runs, India lose first home series in 12 years

<p>Pune: India lost their first Test series at home in 12 years as New Zealand inflicted a humiliating 113-run defeat riding on Mitchell Santner's 13-wicket haul in the second Test taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.</p><p>Chasing 359 to win, India resumed the third session at 178/7 but lost their remaining three wickets -- Ravichandran Ashwin (18), Akash Deep (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (42) to get all-out for 245 in 60.2 overs, marking their first home Test series defeat since the 1-2 reversal against Alastair Cook-led England in the 2012-13 season.</p><p>New Zealand, having won the opening match by 8 wickets, celebrated their first-ever series victory in India since touring here in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.</p><p>Once again, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (6/104) was instrumental in India's downfall, leaving the hosts struggling at 178 for seven at tea. Santner had taken seven for 53 in the first innings.</p><p>Needing 181 runs to win, Jadeja added 39 with Ashwin and 23 with Akash before becoming the last man to fall.</p><p>Earlier, India made a confident start to their chase, led by a conditions-defying 77 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off just 65 balls. He shared a 62-run partnership for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (23), but the hosts squandered the opportunity.</p><p>In the morning session, the Kiwis were bowled out for 255 in their second innings after resuming from 198 for five.</p><p>Brief scores: New Zealand: 259 and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) beat India: 156 and 245 all-out in 60.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Ravindra Jadeja 42; Mitchell Santner 6/104).</p>