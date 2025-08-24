Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

No regrets, have been fortunate to have played for long time: Cheteshwar Pujara

He made his Test debut in 2010 but it was after Rahul Dravid's retirement in 2012 that he made No.3 spot his own for the next decade.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 15:48 IST
Sports NewsCheteshwar PujaraCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us