NZ will have slight edge over India in WTC final: Brendon McCullum

'NZ will have slight edge over India in WTC final'

The match practice that New Zealand are going to have leading into the final could just tilt it in their way, the Kiwi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 22:20 ist
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum reckons that New Zealand will have a slight advantage over India in the upcoming World Test Championships final since they will be going into the marquee clash after competing against England in a two-match series.

He predicted a "ripping match" when India and New Zealand clash in the inaugural WTC final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

"I think 60-40 in favour of New Zealand. It's going to be close. The match practice that New Zealand are going to have leading into the final could just tilt it in their way. I think it's going to be close," McCullum was quoted as saying by 'India Today' channel.

Read | WTC final: India, New Zealand to be declared joint winners in case of a draw or tie

"Just as New Zealand respects India, as a fan, I will respect India, knowing how good they are and the fighting spirit they have. I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final. May the best team win and the best game," he added.

The Indian squad is currently in quarantine in Mumbai. The players and the support staff will reach England on June 3.

New Zealand, on the other hand, reached the UK on May 17 and they have had their outdoor training sessions after quarantine.

The two-match Test series between New Zealand and England begins on June 2 in London.

