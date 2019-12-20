Odisha beat Karnataka to win title

Odisha emerged as the champions of the first-ever Samarthanam Women’s National T-20 Tournament for Blind after registering a comprehensive 87-run victory over Karnataka in the final at DDA Sports Complex Siri Fort here on Thursday.

Odisha, after putting a huge total of 218-8 in 20 overs restricted opponents to a meager total of 131-8 in 20 overs during the chase.

Captain Lina Swain (B2) and Padmini Tudu (B1) was adjudged with the Player of the Match award for their brilliant effort in the batting as well as in fielding. Padmini chipped in with a crucial 16 runs while Lina scored 33 runs to rescue her team out of initial struggle and then played a crucial role in running out two opposition batswomen.

Karnataka’s Varsha U (B1), Odisha’s Basanti Hasda (B2) and Jharkhand skipper Geeta Mahto (B3) were awarded Player of the Series.

Varsha claimed two wickets in four overs.

Brief Score: Odisha 218-8 in overs (Phula Soren 39, Lina Swain 33; Varsha U 2-47, Deepika 1-10) beat Karnataka 131-8 in 20 overs (Miss Jayalakshmi 30, Renuka Rajput 25).