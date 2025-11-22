<p>Guwahati: Leading in a one-off Test can be a tricky proposition. If you win, it's forgotten quickly but if you lose, the scrutiny can be harsh and long-lasting. Rishabh Pant, who will captain in the absence of the injured Shubman Gill, faces this situation as India look to level the two-Test series against South Africa here. </p>.<p>"Definitely, a one-off match is not the best scenario as a captain," Pant conceded to a pointed question but added that he didn't want to put "undue pressure" on himself. "But at the same time, I'm really proud that BCCI has given me this opportunity. You know, whenever you're leading your country, it's the proudest moment. At the same time, I don't want to think about it too much. </p>.<p>"I don't want to take that undue pressure of captaincy, I just want to keep things very simple. How I see the game, how we want to play as a team... That's the kind of conversation we're having in the group. If you think about that too much, you're putting undue pressure which we don't want as a team."</p>.<p>Extending the same scenario from a team's perspective, Pant, only the second wicketkeeper to lead India, agreed that bouncing back after losing in a two-Test series was a difficult task. </p>.India vs South Africa Test series: Pressure on India to deliver.<p>"It is always good to have more matches because you can come back from it. When you have a two-match series, it's harder because the pressure is all the more if you lose the first match. But at the same time, you know, these are the things which we can't control as a team," he said.</p>.<p>Given his free-spirited nature, what kind of captain is he going to be?</p>.<p>"I want to keep a mixture of both," noted Pant. "I think being conventional also helps but adding that out-of-the-box thinking definitely works out. So, for me, it's all about finding that balance between conventional and out-of-the-box thinking."</p>.<p>Pant's tactical calls, while standing in for Gill in the first Test, received some flak particularly his decision to hold back pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who eventually polished off the tail but not before Temba Bavuma scored the lone half-century of the match and added some valuable runs in their second innings.</p>.<p>When probed about his decision to stick with spinners on the third morning, Pant maintained it was a collective decision. </p>.<p>"Going with a spinner was our thought process but there was always a chance when you can get a fast bowler in. But that's the challenge as a captain, you want to face each and every day that you're going to be questioned.</p>.<p>"But eventually you're going to do what you believe is right in that given frame of mind and trust that person who has the ball will do the job for the team."</p>