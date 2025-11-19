Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Only in gully cricket, not as per actual laws ': Ashwin mocks BCCI for rare dismissal in Ranji Trophy

Manipur's Lamabam Ajay Singh was given out for hitting the ball twice in a Plate Group Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 09:09 IST
Cricket newsRanji TrophyTrendingAshwin

Follow us on :

Follow Us