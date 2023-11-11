Our middle-order played critical role, don't judge them by numbers: Dravid

"You can't judge them by numbers. It only gives you half of the picture, but it's actually some of those 30s, 40s, critical knocks. I can look back at the contributions of our middle-order and they'll come only in sort of spurts -- a Shreyas (Iyer), or a KL (Rahul), or a Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), and Jaddu's (Ravindra Jadeja) important knock in Dharamsala. These small things actually what really gives you those ticks," said Dravid.