Pacer Akash Deep likely to make his Test debut against England at Ranchi

Ranchi: Uncapped pace bowler Akash Deep has emerged as the frontrunner to partner Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test against England after he was seen sweating it out during optional training here on Thursday.

While the 27-year-old right-arm pacer bowled full tilt alongside his Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar at the nets on Wednesday, he had a long batting session on the eve of the Test, with only five other Indians turning up for practice.

India have been forced to hand debut caps to Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan so far because to the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and with pace spearhead Jaspit Bumrah too being rested for the Ranchi Test, Akash Deep could also be in line for the coveted Test spot.