PCB launches Hall of Fame, 6 legends to be inducted

Pakistan Cricket Board launches its own Hall of Fame, 6 legends to be inducted

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Apr 11 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 19:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board will be launching its own 'Hall of Fame' to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of their stalwarts from yesteryears.

As part of the initial launch, six members from the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame -- Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas -- will be inducted into the PCB 'Hall of Fame'.

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on October 16, the day when the country made its Test debut in 1952.

According to PCB guidelines, cricketers who have retired from international cricket for at least five years will be eligible for induction into the PCB Hall of Fame.

"Since earning the Test status, Pakistan has produced world-renowned cricketers who have not only put Pakistan on the world map but have left their mark on world cricket," PCB chief Ehsan Mani said.

"...it is appropriate that these six extraordinary performers be the founding inductees as they continue to inspire the next generation of superstars," he added.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of PCB's Board of Governors on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Hall of Fame
Imran Khan
Javed Miandad
Wasim Akram
Waqar Younis
Zaheer Abbas
ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

 