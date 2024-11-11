Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan Cricket Board to seek clarity from ICC on India's refusal to send team for Champions Trophy

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. The two teams compete against each other only in ICC tournaments.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 13:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCIICCPakistan Cricket TeamInternational Cricket CouncilChampions Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us