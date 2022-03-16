Pak loses Shafique, moves to 254-3 on Day 5, 2nd Test

Pakistan loses Shafique, moves to 254-3 on Day 5 of 2nd Test against Australia

Shafique showed a lot of patience and faced 305 balls after getting dropped on 20 on Day 4

AP
AP, Karachi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 14:24 ist
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fifth and last day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia captain Pat Cummins got the major breakthrough and denied Abdullah Shafique a century in successive Tests as Pakistan moved to 254-3 at lunch on Wednesday on the final day of the second cricket Test.

Pakistan still needed to bat through a minimum 62 overs to salvage a draw or chase down a further 252 runs after being set an improbable target of 506 for victory.

Cummins ended Shafique's marathon 96-run, almost 8-hour knock when Steve Smith held onto a healthy edge at first slip in the penultimate over before lunch.

Babar Azam continued to prosper and was unbeaten on 133 off 283 balls after resuming Day 5 on 102. Babar, who has hit 15 boundaries, hit three boundaries in the morning session against leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Shafique showed a lot of patience and faced 305 balls after getting dropped on 20 on Day 4 when Smith floored a sitter in the slips.

Shafique, who scored his maiden test century in the drawn first test at Rawalpindi last week, again showed grit by combining in a 228-run stand with skipper Babar before he drove at a full pitched delivery from Cummins in a rare lapse of concentration to give Australia a sniff of victory.

Babar continued to dominate both pace and spin on Wednesday and also survived a short pacey spells of Mitchell Starc and Cummins, who couldn't get enough swing to trouble the batters with the second new ball after Pakistan resumed on 192-2.

Starc twice came close but both times the left-armer's faster deliveries missed the outside edge of Babar's bat in one over.

Babar welcomed rookie leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the seventh over of the day with two successive boundaries and also swept him to fine leg for another four. Shafique also used his feet well against the leg-spinner for a cover driven boundary before Cummins gave Australia a much awaited breakthrough.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pat Cummins
Pakistan
Cricket
sports
Australia
Test cricket

What's Brewing

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 