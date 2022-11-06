Pakistan in T20 WC semis with 5-wicket win over B'desh

Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup semifinals with five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24

PTI
PTI, Adelaide,
  • Nov 06 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 13:21 ist
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls to Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (L) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets here on Sunday.

In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's four for 22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

Later, Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32, while Mohammad Haris scored an 18-ball 31.

Nasum Ahmed (1/14) was the best bowler for Bangladesh.

Pakistan join India from Group 2 in the semifinals.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 127 for 8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54; Shaheen Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30).

Pakistan: 128 for 5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31; Nasum Ahmed 1/14). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Pakistan
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

Winsome wine

Winsome wine

A restless ride through life

A restless ride through life

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

 