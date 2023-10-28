Pakistan players fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

According an ICC media release, "Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after Babar Azam's side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.' In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC's 'Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel", which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.