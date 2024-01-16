Pant makes a guest appearance at India's training session

Bengaluru: Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave another hint of improving fitness and match-readiness while batting for some 20 minutes at the Chinnaswamy nets before his Indian team-mates entered the venue for practice.

Clad in black shots and T-shirt, Pant faced throwdowns from NCA staff, dishing out some drives on the off-side and a few nudges to the on-side.

He exchanged a few words with Indian team’s side-arm specialist Raghu before proceeding to meet other members like Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh among others.