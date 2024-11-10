Home
PCB gets mail from ICC on India's unwillingness to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy

PCB made no further comments on the ICC e-mail but its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi had said on Friday that Pakistan would unveil its policy when they get something in writing from the ICC.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:58 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 16:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCIPCBChampions Trophy

