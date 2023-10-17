PCB lodges complaint with ICC over 'inappropriate conduct' during Indo-Pak World Cup game

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the ICC over "inappropriate conduct" of the fans during its team's high-profile World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad.

The PCB also lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council over lack of visas issued to Pakistani journalists and fans hoping to attend the 2023 World Cup.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,' the PCB posted on X, formerly Twitter.