PCB turns to PSL to hire coaches for Pakistan team

"Initial talks have been held but it is too early to say if either of them is interested since at least two of them have prior assignments in other leagues as well," the source said.

New PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi has already made it clear that he wants to appoint a foreign coaching staff for the upcoming assignments of the Pakistan team, including the World T20 Cup and Champions Trophy.

But given PCB's poor reputation of dealing with foreign and local coaches and support staff, high profile coaches are wary of taking up contracts with the Pakistan team.