Pitch curators feel the heat in global warming

Hall cites an interesting anecdote to drive home the point. “Around 2015, there was flooding in my ground, and we sort of accepted it because that year saw record rainfall in England. I asked about flooding at my ground to those who played there in the 50s, 60s and 70s, they said they had never seen flooding there before. We then got an expert to try and explain this to us. He collected the samples and said it should be an anomaly because that particular year did see strange rain patterns. But every year since, there has been flooding in the ground. The strange part is that there is flooding on the outfield, but the square is bone dry so I have to water that part.