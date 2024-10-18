Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Play in Pakistan & return home same day during Champions Trophy, PCB's proposal for India

The PCB is however adamant that the final must be held in Lahore regardless of whether India plays in Pakistan or not.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 16:51 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanPCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us