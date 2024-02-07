Ponting takes over as Washington Freedom head coach in US

MLC is bidding to carve out a place for cricket in a lucrative sports market currently dominated by baseball, basketball and American football.

"Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket," Ponting, who also coaches Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, said in a team statement on Tuesday.

"I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise."