'Prepared to do whatever is right for team': Aggressive Rohit ready to adapt in pursuit of WC glory

"For me what's important is because I start the innings, there's a bit of freedom to go and express myself. But in that game against England I had to change my game a bit once we lost a few wickets. I'm prepared to do that as well.

"That's what the experienced player needs to do. You can't just think you have to play one way. You have to adapt quickly knowing the situations that are there in front of you. I'm prepared to do whatever I feel is right for the team."

Rohit refused to be drawn on whether his team had developed an aura similar to Australia's all-conquering 2003 side that outclassed India in the final in Johannesburg to lift the third of their five World Cup titles.

"Look, I don't believe in that aura. You have to come to the ground well and play good cricket," said Rohit, whose side are firm favourites for a third crown.