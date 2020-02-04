Shaw makes Test comeback, Agarwal replaces Rohit in ODI

Prithvi Shaw makes Test comeback, Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit Sharma for ODI series

Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the side after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test series due to a left calf muscle strain

PTI
PTI, Hamilton,
  • Feb 04 2020, 10:32am ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 11:24am ist
India's Mayank Agarwal (L) flashes two fingers after scoring a double-century (200 runs) as teammate Ravindra Jadeja looks on during the second day of the first Test cricket match of a two-match series between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadiu

Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback in the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand and also named in the 16-man squad was Shubman Gill.

Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the side after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test series due to a left calf muscle strain.

The two-Test series begins in Wellington on February 21.

For the three-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit in the side.

"Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday.

"He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series, and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," said the BCCI in a statement.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance). 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rohit Sharma
Mayank Agarwal
Prithvi Shaw
Cricket
India
New Zealand
ODI
BCCI
Comments (+)
 