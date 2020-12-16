Ind vs Aus Test 1: Shaw, Saha among India's playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha chosen in India playing XI for first day-night Test against Australia

With six batsmen, India has decided to go with three seamers and one spinner

PTI
PTI, Adelaide,
  • Dec 16 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 16:24 ist
India's Prithvi Shaw. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Wednesday preferred Prithvi Shaw over an in-form Shubman Gill to partner Mayank Agarwal in the series-opening pink-ball Test against Australia as the visitors announced their playing eleven.

Shaw has been in poor form and his technique has also been questioned but skipper Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference, made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now.

Also, veteran Wriddhiman Saha has been selected over Rishabh Pant, who scored a hundred in the pink ball practice game. Saha had scored a gutsy 50 that got more credence than Pant's 100 against slow bowlers.

The four-Test series begin Thursday with a day/night contest.

The selected playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Prithvi Shaw 
Wriddhiman Saha
India
Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket

