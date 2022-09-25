Rahane sends his teammate Jaiswal out for sledging rival batter

Rahane sends his batter Jaiswal out for sledging rival

South batter Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal was consistently firing at him as he was fielding close to the bat

PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Sep 25 2022, 14:27 ist
Ajinkya Rahane. Credit: PTI Photo

West zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday set an example when he ordered his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the field after the prolific batter did not budge from sledging South zone batter Ravi Teja on the final day of the Duleep trophy title clash.

Jaiswal had a great time with the bat in the match as he smashed a brilliant double century to set up West Zone's big win but his act of sledging did not go down well with his captain.

South batter Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal was consistently firing at him as he was fielding close to the bat.

After being spoken to earlier, Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batter's alleged annoying behaviour.

Jaiswal appeared to be animated when Rahane had a word with him with regard to his actions. Rahane asked him to leave the field, leaving West Zone with 10 men on the field.

Jaiswal returned to the field after being away for seven overs.

He was later declared man of the match after West won by 294 runs.

