ICC congratulates Jhulan Goswami on excellent career

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Goswami's longevity and said she would be remembered as one of the greats of the game

IANS
IANS, Dubai,
  • Sep 25 2022, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 07:01 ist
Indian women cricket player Jhulan Goswami. Credit: PTI Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday congratulated veteran India, fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami for an exceptional international career that saw her finish as the world's most successful bowler in Women's ODIs.

The 39-year-old pacer, who retired from international cricket on Saturday after the Women's Championship series against England, played in five ICC Women's Cricket World Cups including in 2005 and 2017, when India made the finals. Goswami also turned out in five ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

Also Read | Not winning a WC title is retiring Jhulan Goswami's only regret

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Goswami's longevity and said she would be remembered as one of the greats of the game.

"Jhulan has had an incredible career over two decades, enjoying great success across formats. For a fast bowler to continue for so long is amazing and it is no wonder that she leads the list of wicket-takers in Women's ODIs," said Allardice.

"Jhulan's career span included a crucial period of growth for women's cricket and her presence helped raise the profile of the game. I am sure many young boys and girls in not just India but around the world would have been inspired by her over the years. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Jhulan for a wonderful career," he added.

Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

Sports News
Cricket
Jhulan Goswami
ICC
Team India

