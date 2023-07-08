Rain delays start of day three of third Ashes test

Reuters
Reuters, Leeds,
  Jul 08 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 18:18 ist
A steward inside the ground holds an umbrella as it rains before the start of play. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rain delayed the start of day three of the third Ashes test on Saturday, with no play expected at Headingley until 1210 GMT at the earliest.

When the covers do come off, Australia will resume on 116-4 in their second innings, 142 runs ahead of England. The hosts trail 2-0 in the series and must win the third test to have any chance of reclaiming the winners' coveted urn.

