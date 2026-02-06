ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Harshit Rana all but out, Siraj likely replacement

<p>Mumbai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Friday expressed deep concern over Harshit Rana’s injury, all but ruling the fast bowler out of the T20 World Cup with sources indicating Mohammed Siraj likely to hook up with the team in Mumbai.</p>.<p>During India’s warm-up game against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium here on Wednesday, the 24-year-old Rana twice aborted his run-up and was seen clutching his right knee while bowling his first over. He managed to complete the over, conceding 16 runs, but limped off the field in visible distress right after that.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India pacer Harshit Rana set to be ruled out due to injury.<p>Although the BCCI is yet to officially announce the nature of the injury, it has been reliably learnt that initial scans suggested a tear to his lateral meniscus. While the medical team is busy at work with Rana, the pacer apparently has been advised surgery, which will keep him out of the tournament.</p>.<p>Suryakumar, during his pre-match press conference, too, didn’t appear confident of Rana, who has become an integral part of the limited-overs team, staging a recovery.</p>.<p>“(Harshit Rana) has not been ruled out yet. After the warm-up game, he wasn’t looking good. Physios are assessing him, but I think they will find out today. But he doesn't look good. Yeah, it's not that great,” said a concerned Suryakumar.</p>.<p>When asked how big a blow it would be for India considering Rana’s ability to land a few lusty hits down the order, Suryakumar joked there are enough players in the dressing room to take the field against the USA on Saturday. </p>.<p>“Don't worry, we have 11 players for tomorrow,” he said, eliciting laughter. “But the blow is big, obviously. If you make a squad of 15 players, you make it with a lot of combinations in mind. We did the same. If he is not available for us going forward, then we will set other combinations. But we have enough players, enough combinations to play against all the teams. But we will definitely miss him.”</p>.<p>Although Siraj is expected to be Rana’s replacement, Suryakumar suggested they may go for a fast bowler who can bat a bit. “We will see which fast bowlers have done really well for the last one or two years. And who is a bowler who can bat as well. But there is no hard and fast rule that he can bat. Because if you are expecting someone at 9 or 10 to come and hit a six, then what will you say about the eight people ahead of him? But we will see. But we do have a few options. But we will pick the best one.”</p>.<p>Rana is not the only player in the team in the treatment room. Spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a side strain during the opening game of the New Zealand ODI series and has been recuperating at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence since then. There’s no official word on his recovery yet, but sources indicated the management might not name a replacement as the offie could be fit to play in the later stages of the tournament.</p>