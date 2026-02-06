<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/200">Telangana</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> demanded the BJP leaders to make it clear whether the Union government is ready to arrest former Chief Minister and BRS President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-chandrasekhar-rao">K Chandrasekhar Rao</a> and BRS leader T Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam.</p><p>The Chief Minister slammed the centre for not reacting to the state government’s request to order CBI probe into the scam and also the union Coal minister G Kishan Reddy for his stoic silence on the multi crore scam in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.</p><p>Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad on Friday, he sought to know why the centre was not arresting KCR and Harish Rao despite repeated appeals. The chief minister alleged that Kishan Reddy was an ‘ adopted son’ of KCR and rechristened as Kishan Rao.</p><p>“Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was repeatedly saying that KCR and Harish Rao should be put in jail and made to eat prison food. But the CBI has not taken any action so far. Where is Kishan Reddy hiding? Who is preventing KCR and Harish Rao from being put in Cherlapally jail? Arvind should know how Kishan Reddy was protecting KCR. Rs One lakh crore were spent on Kaleshwaram which has become a complete failure project,” said the chief minister.</p><p>Revanth Reddy dared the Nizamabad MP to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi and let the centre arrest the BRS leaders. However, MP Dharmapuri Arvind has no influence and PM Modi does not listen to the MP, he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister castigated the BJP and the MP for not getting any funds for the development of Nizamabad district. </p>.Revanth Reddy-led regime is indulging in 'appeasement politics': BJP president Nitin Nabin.<p>“People gave mandate to Arvind and elected him as MP for two times. The MP was chanting Modi's name. Why could not Arvind bring Nizamabad into the Smart City project? Why could not he secure the Smart City project from Prime Minister Modi? Why should people vote for BJP candidates? The airport was also not sanctioned to Nizamabad. The state government would welcome If funds were given for the Nizamabad Outer Ring Road. Even after Modi became Prime Minister three times, Arvind could not make Nizamabad a smart city. We will take the responsibility of bringing an airport to Nizamabad. Two airports in Warangal and Adilabad were already approved”, he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister accused the previous BRS rule of being responsible for making Nizamabad a garbage dump. Nizamabad is synonymous with agriculture. There was a saying that selling a quintal of turmeric would fetch a tola (10 grams) of gold. The struggle of Nizamabad farmers on agricultural issues is an inspiration to the nation.</p><p>“Nizamabad holds a special place in my heart. I will sanction required funds for the district. Already sanctioned Rs 600 crore for various educational institutions . We are spending Rs 1045 crore in the municipalities of the undivided Nizamabad district. Even though the state government sanctioned funds, BRS leaders obstructed the development,” he said.</p><p>Reiterating that Congress would retain power in 2029 elections, Revanth Reddy said that Congress came to power under the leadership of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and D Srinivas in 2004 and 2009. In the 2023 elections, as PCC President, and Mahesh Goud as Working President, brought Congress to power. </p><p>“In 2029, under my leadership as CM and Mahesh Goud as PCC President, we will bring Congress back to power”, he added.</p>