Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demands BJP to arrest KCR, Harish Rao in Kaleshwaram scam

Revanth Reddy dared the Nizamabad MP to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi and let the centre arrest the BRS leaders.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 16:35 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsTelanganaK Chandrasekhar RaoA Revanth Reddy

