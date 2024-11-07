Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: How an injury became a blessing in disguise

The onus has completely fallen on the shoulders of Koushik to man the pace department along with an inexperienced bunch.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 17:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 17:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us