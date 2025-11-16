Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka eye crucial points as they face Chandigarh

While both Aneesh and Shrijith are expected to get a longer rope, they will hope to repay the faith shown by the selectors.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 19:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 19:31 IST
Cricket newsKarnatakaRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us